‘Paruveta mandapam’ demolition: BJP serves legal notice to TTD

Any building or monument over 75 years old has to be protected by the government as per law, says the BJP

November 06, 2023 05:51 pm | Updated 05:51 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan
BJP state spokesperson and former TTD board member G. Bhanuprakash Reddy shows pictures of the ‘Paruveta mandapam’ before (right) and after (left) the renovation at a media conference, in Tirupati on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has issued a legal notice to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) over the dismantling of the ‘Paruveta mandapam’ at Tirumala in the name of renovation. The party said that since the 600-year-old structure has archaeological significance, its demolition was in violation of the law and added that the sentiments of Hindus were also hurt by the pulling down of the structure.

Addressing the media here on Monday, BJP State spokesperson G. Bhanuprakash Reddy said the party had served legal notice on the TTD and sought an explanation from the TTD Executive Officer.

The legal notice served by party leader and counsel K. Ajay Kumar also referred to the demolition of the 1000-pillar Mandapam (built by Saluva Malla Devaraya on 18.1.1464) twenty years back, without taking the opinion of the Department of Archeology and Museums. As per Act 24 of 1958 and its amendments to AP Act 7 of 1960 and amended Act of 2010, any building or monument over 75 years old has to be protected by the government, he said.

The party also contemplated filing a complaint through its State headquarters to the Union Ministry of Culture, seeking action on the demolition.

Andhra Pradesh / Tirupati / Bharatiya Janata Party / archaeology / monument and heritage site

