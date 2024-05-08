Palnadu Collector inspects home voting procedure

The Palnadu District Collector and District Election Officer Siva Sankar Lotheti inspected the home voting procedure by visiting the house of a ‘home voter’ at Palapadu polling station limits in Narasaraopet Assembly constituency of Palnadu district on Wednesday.

Nearly 3,000 voters are availing home voting in the district. After inspecting the home voting procedure, Mr. Lotheti said that each vote was valuable and the election machinery in the district would provide equal opportunities to every eligible voter.

The collector also informed that the postal ballot voting was being conducted smoothly in the district and appealed the voters to exercise their franchise. He assured that the district administration has taken all measures to ensure free and fair elections on May 13.