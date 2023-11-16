HamberMenu
Palacole TDP MLA placed under preventive detention

November 16, 2023 06:17 am | Updated 06:17 am IST - PALACOLE

The Hindu Bureau
TDP Palakollu MLA Nimmala Ramanaidu. File photo

TDP Palakollu MLA Nimmala Ramanaidu. File photo | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The West Godavari police on Wednesday took Palacole TDP MLA Nimmala Ramanaidu into custody under preventive detention following a protest in Palacole town.

Mr. Rama Naidu and beneficiaries of a TIDCO colony arrived at the Penkillapadu TIDCO campus to protest against an ongoing bank loan issue as part of a Vanta-Varpu protest.

To counter the TDP protest, the Palacole YSRCP leaders also staged a protest at the same site, leading to tension.

“Palacole MLA Mr. Rama Naidu has been taken into custody under preventive detention,”West Godavari SP U. Ravi Prakash said.

Prior to the MLA’s preventive detention, both TDP and YSRCP leaders engaged in a heated argument during the protest.

