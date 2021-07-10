‘PAC Chairman’s allegations of accounting lapses not factual’

All transactions have been carried out as per procedure: official

Officials of the Finance Department have negated the observations of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Chairman and TDLP leader Payyavula Keshav on accounting lapses.

The officials asserted that the allegations were not factual.

In a statement on Friday, Principal Secretary (Finance) Shamsher Singh Rawat said that the Principal Accountant General (A&E), in a letter dated May 4, 2021, had made an observation that 10,806 bills involving an amount of ₹41,043.08 crore were drawn under Special Bill category for the accounts of the year 2020-21. The PAG had even said that the amount was drawn without adhering to the codal provisions.

Mr. Rawat said the issues pointed out by the PAG (A&E) were examined, and it was observed that they had arisen due to operation of adjustment transactions, for the reasons such as funds released to the PD accounts that could not be utilised by the end of the financial year lapsed as per the Andhra Pradesh Financial Code.

“The adjustments made among the PD accounts, rectification of the accounting unit of expenditure within the same Head of Account, reprocessing of failed payments, and adjustment of TDS recovered from the regular bills to the GSTIN were some of the other reasons,” he said.

“It is clarified that all the transactions are carried out as per the procedure, and as per the provisions of the Andhra Pradesh Treasury & Financial Code,” Mr. Rawat explained.

“The allegations made are not factual, and the actual position is being informed to the Principal Accountant General (A&E) accordingly,” he added.