Over 6 lakh get the jab in State

The State has surpassed the day’s target of administering COVID vaccine to six lakh persons on Wednesday, the last day of the ‘Tika Utsav’.

Vaccine doses

After nearly running out of vaccine doses for two days, the State received 6.4 lakh doses, including 4.4 lakh Covishield and 2 lakh Covaxin, and a majority of them were used in a single day, as per the figures available on the national CoWIN dashboard as of 9 p.m.

In addition to about 2,000 government and private vaccine centres, the State conducted vaccination drive at one Secretariat under every rural and urban PHC limits in the State totalling 3,408 centres.

Of them, 3,002 were government-run and 406 were private vaccine centres.