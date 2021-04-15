Andhra Pradesh

Over 6 lakh get the jab in State

The State has surpassed the day’s target of administering COVID vaccine to six lakh persons on Wednesday, the last day of the ‘Tika Utsav’.

Vaccine doses

After nearly running out of vaccine doses for two days, the State received 6.4 lakh doses, including 4.4 lakh Covishield and 2 lakh Covaxin, and a majority of them were used in a single day, as per the figures available on the national CoWIN dashboard as of 9 p.m.

In addition to about 2,000 government and private vaccine centres, the State conducted vaccination drive at one Secretariat under every rural and urban PHC limits in the State totalling 3,408 centres.

Of them, 3,002 were government-run and 406 were private vaccine centres.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 15, 2021 12:43:04 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/over-6-lakh-get-the-jab-in-state/article34321285.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY