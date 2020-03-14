Over 39 lakh students to get school kits

The government has accorded administrative approval to the School Education Department for procurement and supply of school kits to the students studying in classes 1 to 10 in all State-run institutions in the academic year 2020-21 under the ‘Jagananna Vidya Kanuka’ scheme.

The State will make 40 % of the fund allocation, while the Centre will bear the remaining 60% cost for implementation of the programme that aims at bringing down the school drop-out rate by fulfilling the basic needs of the school-going children. Under the programme, students will be given kits comprising three pairs of uniform cloth, textbooks, set of notebooks, a pair of shoes and two pairs of socks, a belt and a school bag.

Panel constituted

A high-level committee has been constituted to prepare, evaluate and approve the tender and procure the material through e-procurement process with reverse tendering.

The State will allocate ₹26.2 lakh, while the Centre will release ₹39.3 lakh (total ₹65.56 lakh) for the purpose. As many as 39,70,901 students will get three pairs of school uniform cloth, including stitching charges of ₹40 per pair, textbooks, a pair of shoes and two pairs of socks and school bags, 21,12,013 will get set of notebooks and 28,76,545 will get belts.

Since the material has to reach the students by June 12, when schools will reopen for fresh academic year, Principal Secretary, Department of School Education, B. Rajasekhar, has asked the State Project Director, Samagra Shiksha, V. Chinabhadrudu, to procure the material in time.

The textbooks will be printed through AP Government Textbook Press as is the practice and will not be included in the tenders.