Over 25 lakh people need vaccination in Srikakulam district, says TDP

‘Many people eagerly wait for second dose at the PHCs’

The Telugu Desam Party State Secretary Boina Govindarajulu on Saturday said that more than 25 lakh people out of 28 lakh population of Srikakulam district were eagerly waiting for COVID-19 vaccination. Along with his wife, he staged a protest in Srikakulam to step up pressure on the government for providing vaccination to all the people in the district.

“Thousands of people are waiting in vain at Primary Health Centres for the second dose of vaccination. There is a huge gap between demand and supply. The State government is giving top priority to suppress voice of people as well as the Opposition leaders instead of concentrating on its prime responsibility,” Mr. Govinda Rajulu alleged. He alleged that only 1,500 beds were available for COVID patients in the district despite the number of total cases was nearly 20,000. “Hundreds of patients in home isolation are dying due to lack of home kits and medical care. With the availability of limited space in their homes, the infection is spreading to others. There are no ambulances to carry patients to nearby hospitals. Oxygen is not available even in the COVID Care Centres where the condition of many patients is serious,” he added.