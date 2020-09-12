Over 1,000 cases every day since last week in Prakasam

Toll rises to 367 with 8 fatalities in district

There was no sign of coronavirus subsiding in the south coastal Andhra region as 15 more patients--eight in Prakasam and seven in Nellore district-- succumbed to the viral disease in the last 24 hours.

The combined toll in the two districts rose to 751 with Nellore district accounting for 384 deaths and Prakasam 367 deaths, according to a health bulletin released by the State Government Saturday night.

As many as 1,857 persons contracted the disease in the two districts during the period. As many as 1,146 persons contracted the disease in Prakasam, the second highest number of incidence in the State during the period next only to East Godavari’s 1,389 new cases. Over 1,000 plus cases have been registered each day for last one week, taking the tally to 35,654.

Over 2,000 patients recovered during the period, bringing down the the number of active cases to 14,851 in Prakasam district, where over 12,000 patients were treated from their homes and 1,313 patients from COVID-19 Care Centres. As many as 20,436 patients have recovered in the district so far.

While 711 new cases pushed the tally in Nellore to 44,696, 943 recoveries came as a relief to health staff. As many as 37,409 patients have recovered from the disease.

Meanwhile, State Irrigation Minister P.Anil Kumar Yadav, along with Nellore District Collector K.V.N.Chakradhar Babu, inspected the dilapidated District Medical and Health department office in Nellore and said it would be pulled down and a new building constructed in its place for its efficient functioning during COVID-19 times.