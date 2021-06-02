Over 1 crore get the jab in A.P.

50.16 lakh partially vaccinated and 25.29 lakh fully vaccinated

The State has reached the milestone of administering one crore vaccine doses to the beneficiaries so far.

As of June 1, 1,00,74,471 doses were administered and 25,29,167 beneficiaries were fully vaccinated. In other words, 75,45,304 persons received at least one dose of vaccine in the State and of them 38.40 lakh belong to 45 to 60 age group, 25.85 lakh belong to 60+ age group and 11.17 lakh belong to 18 to 44 age group.

Over 50.16 lakh beneficiaries are due to receive a second dose of vaccine against COVID within the next three months.

Health and Family Welfare Commissioner Katamneni Bhaskar said the State received 98,85,650 vaccine doses till date and 66.82 lakh Covishield and 15.17 lakh Covaxin doses were given by the Centre. The State procured 13.41 lakh Covishield doses and 3.43 lakh Covaxin doses.

However, the State was able to administer the 98.85 lakh doses to 1,00,74,471 beneficiaries as health workers and ANMs effectively managed administering the doses by avoiding wastage, he said.

So far 82.95 lakh Covishield and 17.78 lakh Covaxin doses were administered in the State.

As per the CoWIN dashboard by the Central government, 0.004% Adverse Effects Following Immunisation cases were reported in the State. Vaccination began in State on January 16 and currently beneficiaries of age group 45 and above other than healthcare and frontline workers were being given the jab.