Opposition uniting to fight Modi: CPI leader

Will focus on attacking autocratic policies, says K. Narayana

Communist Party of India (CPI) national secretary K. Narayana said many prominent political parties were slowly tilting towards forging an alternative to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA government at the Centre in the 2024 general elections. The CPI would primarily focus on attacking the ‘autocratic’ policies of Mr. Modi, and the Centre’s attempts to weaken State governments by taking away rights on water, power and legislation.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, the CPI leader said that regional leaders like Mamata Banerjee had already initiated efforts to defeat the BJP government at the Centre.

“Though the Left parties remained at arm’s length with the Trinamol Congress, we are ready to work together for a common cause,” Mr. Narayana said. He further predicted the defeat of the BJP in the ensuing Uttar Pradesh elections.

“We are also hoping to field a candidate in the Presidential elections,” he said.

On August 2 and 3, the CPI would organise an agitation through the Joint Action Committee on the Visakha Steel Plant issue. “There is absolutely no political commitment on the part of the YSR Congress Party government to stop the privatisation of the steel plant. Though the plant is worth over ₹2 lakh crore, the Centre is manipulating the deal to sell to sell the property to the private sector at a meagre ₹5,000 crore,” Mr. Narayana said.

Criticising the Centre for a spree of hikes in oil prices, the CPI leader said that though the crude oil prices slumped to $70 a barrel, its price skyrocketed to ₹110 in India, as against the reasonable price which should be at ₹40 a litre.

“The Centre fetched revenue of ₹40 lakh crore by hiking oil prices,” he said.

Referring to the spat between rebel YSRCP MP Raghurama Krishnam Raju and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Mr. Narayana said that both were in the grip of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, whose decision would be vital for the disqualification of Mr. Raju, or cancellation of bail to the Chief Minister over the CBI and Enforcement Directorate cases against him.