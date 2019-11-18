Oppn. parties apprehensive about Nava Sakam survey fallout

The Andhra Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is expected to revamp all the schemes at ground level, thanks to the implementation of YSR Nava Sakam (a new era), between November 20 and December 20. Vizianagaram district has geared up to meet the expectations of the government which wants to issue separate beneficiary cards for the distribution of rice, pension, Arogyasree, fee reimbursement and other benefits.

Under this programme, a door-to-door survey will be taken up in all 34 mandals covering around 22 lakh people.

According to officials, the task might pose a major challenge for survey teams since many people were worried over continuation of welfare schemes. Collector M. Hari Jawaharlal told The Hindu that there was no need for worry since all eligible persons would be given new cards.

Caution advised

“There will not be any injustice to any family since the survey will be done in a foolproof manner,” he added.

Meanwhile, Opposition parties trained their guns against the government for removing all the existing cards.

“The government should not cause any trouble to people by denying them benefits. We fear that most of the TDP supporters would be denied the opportunity to get new cards,” said Ch. Kutumba Rao, a TDP leader.

CPI senior leader Bugata Ashok said that the party would take up agitations if there were any irregularities in conducting the survey. “The survey teams should be trained properly. Moreover, one month time is not sufficient to collect data under Nava Sakam. The government should do the process in a careful manner since there are chances of genuine beneficiaries losing the benefits,” he added.

Lok Satta Party State president Bhisetti Babji alleged that the government was in a hurry to roll out new schemes as it wanted to have its own distinct mark on welfare programmes. “The government should have consulted the Opposition parties also since YSR Nava Sakam would have a drastic impact on every person in the society,” he added.