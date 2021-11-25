Andhra Pradesh

‘Only TDP can usher in true development’

Only the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), under the leadership of N. Chandrababu Naidu, can ensure true development and welfare of all sections, said former Minister and TDP leader Kondru Murali Mohan on Wednesday.

Hoping that Mr. Naidu wins another term as Chief Minister in the 2024 elections, Mr. Murali Mohan said that people were unhappy over the recent developments in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly, and condemned the usage of ‘unparliamentary language’ by ruling party leaders against Mr. Naidu. Mr. Murali Mohan was speaking at a programme held to welcome several YSRCP leaders who decided to join the TDP, such as Challa Bhujanga Rao, Ch. Viswanatham, K. Jaganmohan and sarpanch of Ungarada village Challa Sobha Rani. Around 500 activists of the ruling party also switched their allegiance to the TDP at the meet.

“Public representatives of the YSRCP are also unhappy with the ruling party over the poor administration and lack of funds for local bodies. Many local leaders and public representatives will come back to the TDP to ensure effective administration in villages,” Mr. Murali Mohan said.


