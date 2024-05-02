GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Only Narendra Modi can develop India: BJP candidate in Andhra Pradesh

May 02, 2024 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

BJP candidate for Etcherla Assembly seat Nadukuditi Eswara Rao on Thursday said only Prime Minister Narendra Modi can develop the country, and this was evident in the progress of the country over the past ten years.

Along with TDP MP candidate Kalisetti Appalanaidu, he campaigned in Etcherla constituency and explained to the public Srikakulam’s progress with the initiatives of the Union government.

He said the Union government extended its support for the construction of ports and harbours in the district and hoped that the BJP will win the Etcherla seat with a comfortable majority as the people has accepted the BJP’s alliance with its like-minded parties such as the TDP and the JSP.

