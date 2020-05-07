Ongole on course to winning battle against coronavirus

It was a triumphant moment for the medical professionals when, from two designated COVID-19 hospitals in Ongole, eight persons were discharged on Thursday bringing down the active cases to just one. With this the total number of persons cured so far reached 59 out of the 60 infected.

Meanwhile, in Nellore district, four more persons tested positive for the dreaded disease, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 96. The number of active cases stood at 34 as 59 were discharged on recovery. Three persons had succumbed to the viral disease.

The joy of the ‘COVID-19 warriors’ as well as the cured patients knew no bounds. The eight patients turned emotional while returning home as the hospital staff applauded in unison.

No fresh cases

“No fresh case has been reported in the district since April 21. Only a 64-year-old man from Ongole is still under treatment now,” said Government General Hospital Superintendent D. Sriramulu.

“We are winning,” said COVID-19 nodal officer John Richardson. He led a team of medical professionals in giving a warm send-off to the seven discharged from the Government General Hospital. One patient was discharged from private KIMS hospital here. All the patients hailed from Ongole, Chirala and Ravinuthala.

As many as 59 had contracted the disease on their return from New Delhi after attending a religious congregation. The first patient, a student who had returned from London, was the first person to get cured in the district.

Patient stable

“The condition of the aged patient under treatment is stable,” Dr. Richardson said. The patient admitted to the GGH on April 16 had tested positive on April 29 when he was retested. He would have to undergo a mouth swab test once again on May 12.

The test results of 4,418 of the 6,835 persons tested negative till May 6. The remaining results were awaited, he said.