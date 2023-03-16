Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy gets ED summons in connection with Delhi liquor scam

March 16, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - ONGOLE

Enforcement Directorate (ED) has asked YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MP from Ongole Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy to appear before it on March 18 in connection with the Delhi liquor policy scam. The ED notice came in the wake of the statements made by some of the accused in the case, including Sameer Mahendru and Arun Pillai. The MP’s son, Magunta Raghava Reddy, has already been taken into custody by ED for his alleged role in the case. The developments are being seen as a serious setback for the four-time MP and his son, who were aiming for a bigger role in politics in 2024. The Magunta family has been into liquor business in the south for several decades.