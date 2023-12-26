GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ONGC pays ₹2,000 crore in royalty, tax to Andhra Pradesh for operations on Krishna-Godavari basin

Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has granted licence to eight private agencies to operate 19 fields discovered by the ONGC on the Krishna-Godavari basin, says ONGC Rajahmundry asset executive director Amit Narayan

December 26, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau
ONGC executive director (Rajahmundry asset) Amit Narayan speaking at a press conference in Rajamahendravaram city on Tuesday.

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) executive director (Rajahmundry Asset) Amit Narayan on Tuesday said the corporation paid ₹2,000 crore as royalty and tax to the Andhra Pradesh government over the past five years. In 2023-24 alone, it paid ₹305.62 crore, including ₹133.34 crore in royalty, to the State government.

The public sector unit produced 337 million standard cubic metres of gas and 0.103 MMT of oil from the Krishna-Godavari (KG) basin in the current fiscal year.

Speaking to media persons at a press conference here, Mr. Amit Narayan said everything had been set to increase the daily gas production from 625 tonnes per day (TPD) to 800 TPD on the KG basin in the coming days.

He said they had laid 553 km pipelines by replacing old ones by the end of 2022. They also laid a 50-km reinforced thermoplastic pipeline (RTP) to withstand any eventuality based on the outcome of a pilot project.

License to private agencies

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has handed over 19 oil-and-natural-gas fields on the KG basin to eight private operators through the discovered small fields policy (DSFP). All these 19 small fields had been discovered by the ONGC, said Mr. Amit Narayan.

On the operations on the basin, he announced that the production of oil and natural gas would be sped up on the Nagayalanka and Malleswaram fields.

