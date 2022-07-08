On YSR’s birth anniversary, his family prays at Idupulapaya

Chief Minister Y.S.Jagan Mohan Reddy and his family members pray at YSR Samadhi at Idupulapaya in Kadapa district on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy offered prayers at the ‘YSR Samadhi’ in Idupulapaya here on Friday, marking the birth anniversary of his father and former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy.

Accompanied by his mother Y.S. Vijayamma, wife Y.S. Bharathi, and sister Y.S. Sharmila and other relatives, the Chief Minister arrived at ‘YSR Ghat’ and sat for prayers that lasted for a few minutes. Mr. Reddy and his family members observed silence after placing a wreath at the ‘Samadhi’.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy offers floral tributes to the statue of his father and former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy at YSR Ghat in Idupulapaya of Kadapa district on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

District in-charge Minister Adimulapu Suresh, Member of Parliament Y.S. Avinash Reddy, Zilla Parishat Chairman Akepati Amarnatha Reddy, Collector V. Vijayarama Raju and Superintendent of Police K.K.N. Anburajan also participated in the VIP visit. Later, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy reached the helipad and flew off in a chopper to Kadapa airport, from where he left by a special flight to Gannavaram.