Officials urge symptomatic people to undergo tests voluntarily

East Godavari district Special Officer on COVID-19 containment Kanthilal Dande on Saturday appealed to the public to cooperate with the government by voluntarily turning up for COVID-19 tests and help prevent the spread of the disease.

Mr. Dande told reporters here, “People with symptoms are not coming forward to undergo the medical tests voluntarily. The spread of the disease can be prevented only when such cases are brought to the notice of the officials.”

Mr. Dande claimed that random samples had been collected from all the vulnerable areas, where positive cases were reported in the district, apart from completing a door-to-door survey.

Tests at doorstep

District Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy appealed to the people with COVID-19 symptoms to alert the field-level staff who would conduct the test at their home.

A 38-year-old person who tested positive on Thursday managed to hide his health status for a few days, resulting in the virus spreading to five women in the district, he pointed out.

On the status of 17 positive cases, Mr. Muralidhar Reddy said that one had recovered recently while two had been shifted to Visakhapatnam for better treatment. The rest were being treated in the designated hospitals here.