Officials told to ensure arrangements in place for Dasara festivities at Durga temple

September 26, 2023 07:44 am | Updated 07:44 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Ministers Taneti Vanitha and Kottu Satyanarayana, in a review meeting held at the Collectorate in Vijayawada, asked authorities concerned to ensure that all arrangements for Dasara festivities at Durga Malleswara Swamiwarla Devasthanam are in place before the commencement of the festival from October 15.

They asked officials to see to it that there is an uninterrupted power supply on all days and ensure that all measures are taken to prevent any harm to devotees should any untoward incident, such as boulders rolling down the hill, takes place.

Collector S. Dilli Rao said none of the devotees should face any trouble or disappointment while having darshan.

Temple Executive Officer D. Bramaramba said around 50,000 devotees are expected to visit the temple every day, while the number may go up to 2 lakh on Moola Nakshatram day. He said tickets costing ₹100, ₹300 and ₹500 will be available online. From October 15, a special darshan ticket of ₹500 will not be issued to devotees, he said, adding that the provision will be resumed after the culmination of Dasara festivities.

Current ticket counters will be set up at 14 points on the premises so that the devotees without online tickets do not face any inconvenience.