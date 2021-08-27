Andhra Pradesh

Officials take a tractor ride to inaccessible village

Stock-taking: Joint Collector A.S. Dinesh Kumar and Tenali Sub-Collector Nidhi Meena riding a tractor to reach a village near Vemuru.   | Photo Credit: VIJAYA KUMAR T

Lack of access to a remote village in Vemuru Assembly Constituency prompted the district officials to ride a tractor to review the implementation of the resurvey and resettlement scheme.

Joint Collector A.S. Dinesh Kumar and Sub Collector, Tenali, Nidhi Meena drove on a tractor to reach Pulichintalapalem in Vemuru Assembly segment to review the progress of YSR Bhoo Hakkku and Bhoo Raksha scheme.

On reaching the hamlet Pothumarru, the officials were told that the road was not accessible. Undaunted, they reached the village on a tractor and reviewed the project.

The officials inspected the village survey maps and asked the revenue and survey officials to expedite the survey. They asked the personnel to ensure that the land owners were taken into confidence.

Mr. Dinesh Kumar even registered the details of land belonging to Angirekula Narasaiah with the help of village assistants in e-crop.


