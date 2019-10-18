Officials out to help workers claim benefits of welfare schemes

The Labour Department is holding awareness programmes at market places, hotels and under-construction buildings to explain the benefits of various schemes launched by the Union and State governments for the welfare of workers.

The department’s campaign has helped it receive around 10,500 applications from workers in the last few months to claim various benefits. It has been found that many owners of shops and establishments are yet to submit applications for the benefit of workers. The employers’ authorisation was essential to claim the benefits like marriage gift, incentive for higher education, financial assistance for patients suffering from dreaded diseases and others.

In charge Deputy Commissioner of Labour N. Subramanyam told The Hindu that the government would sanction ₹20,000 for the marriage of a worker’s daughter. “Male and female workers can apply for the benefit which is deposited for three years in a bank in the name of the bride. It is a big boon for poor families,” he added.

“The government would sanction up to ₹10,000 for students pursuing engineering, medicine, law, B.Pharmacy, BBA, MBA and other courses,” he added.

Medical benefit

The AP Labourers’ Welfare Board would sanction ₹50,000 for workers suffering from heart, cancer and kidney diseases. It would sanction ₹3 lakh for the families of workers killed in accidents besides ₹2 lakh from the Prime Minister Suraksha Bima Yojana.

“The owners of shops and establishments and other organisations have to pay a nominal amount for enrolment of workers to claim these benefits. In association with trade bodies, we are planning awareness camps in Bobbili, Saluru, Parvatipuram and other places,” said Mr. Subramanayam.

More welfare measures

The Andhra Pradesh Building and Other Construction Workers’ Welfare Board is also implementing many schemes such as marriage gift, maternity benefit, fatal accident relief, disability relief, hospitalisation charges and funeral expenses.

The workers’ associations had to submit applications in the Labour Department’s office at Kotta Agraharam here to become eligible for the benefits, he said.