Oakridge students bring laurels to their school

Oakridge International School students Sanuthi Yashohara of Grade-9 won three gold and two silver medals in inline skating in different categories and Dihen Sensithu of Grade-4 won three gold medals in roller skating at the district-level competition conducted by Visakhapatnam Roller Sports Association recently.

Dihen will be participating in the State-level competition now.

Apart from the students, the cricket coach of the school has also made the the city proud. Cricket coach of the school S. Kavita has been appointed as assistant coach by the Andhra Cricket Association Board-BCCI for Andhra Women’s Ranji Trophy team. She is heading to Jaipur along with the Andhra Pradesh’s Senior Women One-Day team, to help them win the Ranji Trophy.

Ms Shaila B., school principal, congratulated the students and Ms. Kavita on their achievements.