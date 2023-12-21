GIFT a SubscriptionGift
NTR district Collector flags off awareness rally on voting rights

December 21, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
NTR district Collector S. Dilli Rao, VMC Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar, Sub-Collector Aditi Singh and Joint Collector P. Sampath Kumar taking part in the rally in Vijayawada on Thursday.

NTR district Collector S. Dilli Rao, VMC Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar, Sub-Collector Aditi Singh and Joint Collector P. Sampath Kumar taking part in the rally in Vijayawada on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

NTR District Collector S. Dilli Rao has said the goal is to reach at least 85% polling in the forthcoming elections in 2024 and that the officials are working on creating awareness among the people on the importance of voting.

Flagging off a rally as part of the ‘Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation’ (SWEEP) in Vijayawada on December 21 (Thursday), Mr. Dilli Rao said that the SWEEP was launched by the Election Commission of India (ECI) in 2011 after which the ensuing elections saw higher participation of voters.

The programme was organised by the district administration in collaboration with the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC).

“During the last general elections in 2019, four constituencies falling in the present NTR district recorded 85% polling, but the three constituencies falling in the city limits recorded only 66%. We are organising these programmes to bring awareness about voting rights,” the Collector said.

VMC Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar said that the voters were being educated on how to change their address on their voter identity cards. He said that the voters could visit the online portal for more information.

Joint Collector P. Sampath Kumar, Sub-Collector Aditi Singh and others spoke on the occasion.

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / voting / election

