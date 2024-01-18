NSP, Srisailam projects to come under KRMB

January 18, 2024 04:37 am | Updated 04:37 am IST - VIJAYAWADA:

The Union Water Resources Ministry (Jal Sakthi) has suggested to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to hand over the management of Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar projects to the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB).

Union Jal Sakthi Ministry secretary Debasri Mukhjerjee convened a meeting with the water resources department officials of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in New Delhi on Wednesday in view of the recent showdown by both States at Nagarjunasagar.

In the first week of December, 2023, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) took over security of the Nagarjunasagar dam. Both States accused each other over release of water and maintenance issues. Since then, the project had been under surveillance of the CRPF.

According to information, Telangana officials tried to bring the Srisailam issue to the fore saying that the management of the Srisialam project was under Andhra Pradesh control. Debasri Mukherjee reportedly told them to confine themselves to the Nagarjuna Sagar issue. The officials of both States told the Union Secretary that the issue of handing over the management of Nagarjuna Sagar to the KRMB needed to be discussed with their governments. Notwithstanding, the Union Secretary said that the three member committee would be asked to draw plans in that direction, sources said.

The three-member committee comprising Engineers-in-Chief of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, and Member-Secretary of KRMB would draw the plans. The committee would have to complete the process in a week. At a later stage, Water Resources Departments Secretaries of both States would meet in Delhi with the Union Jal Sakthi Ministry. The entire process would have to be completed in a month, sources said.