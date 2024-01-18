GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NSP, Srisailam projects to come under KRMB

According to information, Telangana officials tried to bring the Srisailam issue to the fore saying that the management of the Srisialam project was under Andhra Pradesh control.

January 18, 2024 04:37 am | Updated 04:37 am IST - VIJAYAWADA:

The Hindu Bureau

The Union Water Resources Ministry (Jal Sakthi) has suggested to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to hand over the management of Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar projects to the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB).

Union Jal Sakthi Ministry secretary Debasri Mukhjerjee convened a meeting with the water resources department officials of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in New Delhi on Wednesday in view of the recent showdown by both States at Nagarjunasagar. 

In the first week of December, 2023, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) took over security of the Nagarjunasagar dam. Both States accused each other over release of water and maintenance issues. Since then, the project had been under surveillance of the CRPF.

According to information, Telangana officials tried to bring the Srisailam issue to the fore saying that the management of the Srisialam project was under Andhra Pradesh control. Debasri Mukherjee reportedly told them to confine themselves to the Nagarjuna Sagar issue. The officials of both States told the Union Secretary that the issue of handing over the management of Nagarjuna Sagar to the KRMB needed to be discussed with their governments.  Notwithstanding, the Union Secretary said that the three member committee would be asked to draw plans in that direction, sources said. 

The three-member committee comprising Engineers-in-Chief of  Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, and Member-Secretary of KRMB would draw the plans. The committee would have to complete the process in a week.  At a later stage, Water Resources Departments Secretaries of both States would meet in Delhi with the Union Jal  Sakthi Ministry. The entire process would have to be completed in a month, sources said. 

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Telangana

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.