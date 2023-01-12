HamberMenu
NSM Public School celebrates annual day

January 12, 2023 10:44 pm | Updated 10:44 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P. Sujatha Varma

N. St. Mathew’s Public school celebrated the annual day of its High School wing on Thursday.

Students of Classes five to ten presented a colourful cultural programme. The school correspondent, principal and vice-principal spoke about the need to groom children into well rounded personalities.

Students presented themes of “My Country My Pride” and “School Life is the Best” in a captivating way.

Former MP and Founder of Laila Group of Companies Gokaraju Gangaraju, the chief guest, complimented the school management for the values they inculcated in the young learners. Principal Br. Rayappa Reddy and others were present.

