Now, a museum to highlight ‘Navaratnalu’

The museum, brainchild of Srikalahasti MLA, is aimed at developing the flagship schemes as a brand

Soon, a museum dedicated to Navaratnalu, the State government’s nine flagship schemes, is coming up in Srikalahasti. The museum, a first-of-its-kind, is being built at the entrance to the Jagananna Colony on KVB Puram Road, where 5,000 new beneficiaries are getting own houses.

Srikalahasti legislator Biyyapu Madhusudhan Reddy, who first coined the term ‘Janam kosam Jagan’ way back in 2005 when Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was not even into active politics, came up with the idea to develop the ‘Navaratnalu’ as a brand.

With housing getting the top priority, the main building is a replica of the houses being constructed for the poor. On its either side in the lawn are four each outstretched hands, depicting schemes like Rythu Bharosa, Aarogyasri, fee reimbursement, Jalayagnam, Ammavodi, prohibition, social security pensions and YSR Asara/Cheyutha.

The building has a walk-in gallery where the schemes are explained with pictures and also has an illuminated fresco with images of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy embedded in gold and silver.

On the first floor is an ‘Ayana Mahal’ (mirrored-room), with a gold-painted statue of the CM in the middle. The colony also has a ‘Rachabanda’ developed around an old banyan tree. “This tree not only serves as a meeting point for the community, but also indicates the need to preserve greenery,” explains Mr. Madhusudhan Reddy. This facility will be inaugurated by TTD trust board Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy during his next visit.

Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayanaswamy, Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy and Member of Parliament (Rajampet) P.V. Midhun Reddy will inaugurate the ‘temple’ on Monday.

Mr. Madhusudhan Reddy, who terms the museum a ‘welfare temple’, says: “There are 10,000 flats already built by late YSR at Rajiv Nagar on the other side of the road. These 15,000 families will collectively own this temple.”