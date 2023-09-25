Nothing can push Chandrababu Naidu into psychological trauma in prison, says wife Bhuvaneswari

September 25, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - JAGGAMPETA (KAKINADA)

Alleging that attempts are being to push TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu into psychological trauma in the Rajahmundry Central Prison, his wife Nara Bhuvaneswari on September 25 (Monday) said that the former Chief Minister was bold enough to face such challenges.

The ACB court has extended the judicial remand of Mr. Naidu, who was arrested in the ₹371-crore skill development corporation scam case, until October 5.

Addressing the TDP cadres at a relay hunger strike camp against the arrest of Mr. Naidu here, Ms. Bhuvaneswari accused the YSRCP government of trying to push Mr. Naidu into psychological trauma by ‘denying him basic facilities’ in the prison.

“My husband is bold enough to face any such challenges,” she said.

Prior to joining the relay-hunger strike, Ms. Bhuvaneswari offered prayers at Sri Veera Venkata Satyanarayana Swamy temple at Annavaram.

She alleged that Mr. Naidu was forced to have his meal on the floor in the absence of a table in the prison until the advocate made a request for it.

Ms. Bhuvaneswari said that her family never ran after public money. “Our family-run Heritage Foods has a great market value. Just 2% of the market value of Heritage Foods is worth ₹400 crore. Mr. Naidu has set a record in creating wealth for the State,” she said.

Meanwhile, TDP State president K. Atchannaidu met Ms. Bhuvaneswari at Rajamahendravaram and expressed his solidarity to Mr. Naidu’s family.