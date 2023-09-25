HamberMenu
ACB Court defers hearing on Naidu’s bail plea, CID custody plea to September 26

The TDP chief said in his bail petition that attempts were being made to drag him into several offences and to add him as an accused in those cases

September 25, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu | Photo Credit: GIRI KVS

The ACB Special Court here on Monday adjourned the hearing on TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu’s interim and regular bail petitions in the skill development project scam case and the petition filed by CID for taking him into custody for five more days, to Tuesday, September 26. 

Judge B.S.V. Himabindu took up the CID’s custody petition first, to which Mr. Chandrababu Naidu’s advocates have reportedly objected and insisted that the bail petitions should be heard before the CID’s plea to give the former CM to its custody for an extended period is examined. She then wound up the day’s proceedings, saying that she would look into the matter on Tuesday. 

In its custody petition, the CID said the ongoing investigation revealed that Mr. Naidu and his family members were among the suspected end-beneficiaries of the money that was swindled. Since the manner in which the conspiracy was organised and the involvement of others were in the exclusive knowledge of Mr. Naidu, his custody for another five days was needed, the CID stated.  

On the other hand, apart from mentioning the perception of threat to his life and health issues, Mr. Naidu said in his bail petition that attempts were being made to drag him into several offences and to add him as an accused in those cases.

Therefore, he appealed for his release from custody to be able to effectively face the challenges by engaging proper legal representation. 

