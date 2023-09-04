HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Noted liver surgeon Dr. Mohamed Rela highlights need for awareness on liver transplantation

September 04, 2023 12:06 am | Updated 12:06 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Noted liver transplantation surgeon Dr. Mohamed Rela being felicitated by representatives of IMA, Vijayawada chapter, in the city on Sunday.

Noted liver transplantation surgeon Dr. Mohamed Rela being felicitated by representatives of IMA, Vijayawada chapter, in the city on Sunday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

Noted liver transplant surgeon and professor of liver surgery at King’s College Hospital, London, Dr. Mohamed Rela highlighted the need for increased awareness about liver transplantation as a solution to liver diseases in the country. He said only about 3,000 of the 20,000 liver transplants required per year are being carried out in India.

Dr. Rela was in Vijayawada to deliver a speech on: ‘Three decades in liver surgery and transplantation—A life-long learning’ at Dr. C.S. Sastry Memorial Biennial Seventh Oration by the Indian Medical Association, Vijayawada, on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference, Dr. Rela said the number of people being affected by liver diseases was on the rise and there was a need for increased access to treatment. He said liver diseases were mainly caused by eating habits and alcohol consumption.

“Liver damage occurs to some people from birth, to some people through obesity and alcohol consumption, but the advanced treatment methods available abroad are now available in India,” he said.

He said liver donation can be done without any hesitation as it grows again. Liver diseases can be avoided by adopting good food habits, doing proper exercise, and avoiding alcohol.

IMA Vijayawada president Dr. M.A. Rahman, secretary Dr. P.V. Durga Rao and others were present.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.