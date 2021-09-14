Andhra Pradesh

‘North Andhra neglected by successive governments’

BJP’s Uttarandhra Development Committee chairman and former MLA Gadde Baburao addressing the media in Vizianagaram on Monday.   | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

The BJP’s Uttarandhra Development Committee chairman and former MLA Gadde Baburao on Monday alleged that successive State governments had completely ignored the development of North Andhra region including Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts.

Along with party leaders Kusumanchi Subbarao and Reddi Pavani, he reviewed the arrangements for a roundtable conference to be held in Vizianagaram on Tuesday regarding the development of the region.

Mr. Baburao said that a detailed report would be submitted to the Union government after the completion of the roundtable in which many intellectuals and retired officials are expected to participate.

“The BJP will fight for the development of all the districts. Only then would people get the benefits of development and youngsters get jobs,” said Mr. Baburao.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 14, 2021 1:01:53 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/north-andhra-neglected-by-successive-governments/article36444001.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY