Nodal officers appointed to prevent cattle smuggling and slaughtering in Andhra Pradesh

Action will be taken against offenders under the Andhra Pradesh Cow Slaughter Prohibition and Animal Preservation Act, warn officials

Published - May 22, 2024 07:43 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau,Rajulapudi Srinivas
The Andhra Pradesh police has devised a plan tol set up check posts to heck cattle smuggling and slaughtering. File photo

The Andhra Pradesh police has devised a plan tol set up check posts to heck cattle smuggling and slaughtering. File photo | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Police appointed special nodal officers across the State to check cattle smuggling and slaughtering. Nodal officers were arranged to prevent cruelty to animals, said the police from the AP Police Headquarters in a release on Tuesday.

Police will set up check posts to check cattle smuggling and slaughtering. Stern action would be taken against those who violate the orders, the police warned.

Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of Police, M. Ravindranath Babu, will act as the State nodal officer from the DGP’s Office. Persons having information on cattle smuggling and slaughtering may alert the AIG by calling over Phone No.91210 58158.

Krishna district Superintendent of Police, Adnan Nayeem Asmi, has said that ASP G. Venkateswara Rao (Ph. No.9440796401), has been appointed as the nodal officer to check cattle smuggling and slaughtering in the district.

NTR Police Commissioner P.H.D. Ramakrishna has said that action would be taken against the accused under Andhra Pradesh Cow Slaughter Prohibition and Animal Preservation Act-1977, the Transport of Animals Rules-1978, Transport of Animals (Amendment) Rules-2001, and Slaughter House Rules-2001 and Prevention Of Cruelty To Animals Act-1960.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP-Administration), K. Nageswara Rao (9121102101), who was the nodal officer for Prakasam district will take measures to prevent cattle slaughtering in the district.

Vigil will be stepped up at the slaughterhouses and on the highways to prevent cruelty to animals, said Prakasam Superintendent of Police Garud Sumit Sunil.

