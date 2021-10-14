Andhra Pradesh

Nod for 100% occupancy at public places

The State government has extended the night curfew currently being imposed from 12 a.m. to 5 a.m. in view of the COVID-19 pandemic up to October 31.

Further, it has allowed 100% occupancy at all public places and venues such as cinemas and restaurants with fixed seating.

The government has also permitted a maximum of 250 persons at gatherings, including weddings and religious events.

“The requirement of keeping alternative seats vacant in public places or venues with fixed seating arrangements is dispensed with,” a government order issued on Wednesday said.


