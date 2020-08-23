No spl. entry online tickets during Brahmotsavams-I

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has resolved not to issue ₹300 special entry online darshan tickets to devotees from September 18 to 27 in view of the Brahmotsavams.
Even though the town is all set to witness two Brahmotsavams this year, the first from September 19 to 27 and the second from October 16 to 24, the TTD is yet to arrive at a decision on the scale of the conduct of the festival amid COVID-19 scare.
A final call is expected to be taken at a meeting of its board of trustees scheduled on the 28th of this month wherein the modalities to be adopted for the second Brahmotsavams also is likely to be finalised.
Similarly, no special entry darshan tickets will be issued for September 15 in view of Koil Alwar Thirumanjanam, the periodical sanitary ritual organised ahead of every main event at the hill temple.
September ticket quota
However, the online quota of special entry darshan tickets for the entire month of September barring the festival dates will be released from 11.00 am on August 24 (Monday).
