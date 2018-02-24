No second thoughts on bifurcation issues: Naidu

The Union government’s indifferent approach and failure in implementing the A.P. Reorganisation Act and assurances given in Parliament will not deter Andhra Pradesh from achieving its target of becoming world’s preferred destination by 2050. The State government is determined to make Andhra Pradesh as one of the top three States by 2020, and number one state in the country by 2029, said Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

“Special Category Status, assurances given on the floor of the Rajya Sabha, and provisions made in the bifurcation Act are our rights,” he said addressing the graduation ceremony of e-Pragati officers on Friday.

Mr. Naidu, however, was quick to add that Andhra Pradesh would be a loser if only “fighting mode” was followed. The government had “no second thoughts” on realising the rights of the State. It would not compromise on State’s interests. The fight would continue until the Centre fulfilled bifurcation promises, he asserted.

“At the same time,” the Chief Minister said, “We should not forget our goals and targets. Our efforts should be to make A.P. most preferred destination by 2050.”

Digital literacy

Mr. Naidu said the government’s goal was to ensure that every family had one digitally literate person. The government would impart training in digital literacy on one crore people in 2018-19. The government’s vision was also to see that every family had an entrepreneur, he said.

Inter-linking of five rivers in the State, Polavaram project, construction of greenfield Capital city Amaravati, which would be one of the top five destinations in the world, were some of the other goals, he explained.

Panchayat Raj and IT Minister Nara Lokesh urged officials of all departments to participate in this transition to seamless, paperless and real-time governance. “Data should be democratised, which leads to transparency of the State, and the fulfilment of the vision: Visible Governance and Invisible Government,” he said

Civil Supplies Minister Prathipati Pulla Rao, Social Welfare Minister Nakka Anand Babu were present. Principal Secretary (IT and Communications) K. Vijayanand, e-Pragati CEO Balasubrahmanyam, IT Advisor J. Satyanarayana, Indian School of Business Dean Rajendra Srivastava, Academics director Deepa Mani and others spoke.