No progress in Amaravati works during TDP regime, says Botcha

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Botcha Satyanarayana has reiterated that the Capital issue will be finalised based on the recommendations of the experts’ committee which has been studying all aspects for the last few few months.

Addressing the media here along with district In-charge Minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao, Mr. Satyanarayana alleged that the previous TDP government failed to complete even 4 % of the works of Amaravati even after getting loans to the tune of around ₹2 lakh crore. “The TDP government, which had spent only ₹4,900 crore on the construction of the Capital, has no moral right to speak about Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s government,” he pointed out.

“The TDP government had done maximum injustice to the State by increasing debt burden from ₹55,000 crore to ₹2.55 lakh crore. The borrowings were not used for construction of Amaravati or creation of permanent assets for the State. Now, they are trying to mislead the people by targeting the Jagan Mohan Reddy government with regard to the Capital issue,” said Mr. Satyanarayana.

The YSRCP government would do justice to the farmers who had given lands for construction of the Capital, he said.

The Minister challenged the opposition parties to react through media instead of expressing their views through social media. He said the government was committed to the overall development of all 13 districts.

Local body polls

The government was keen on establishing regional development councils for equal distribution of wealth in the State. The government was planning to hold elections for local bodies, including municipalities and corporations, after Sankranti festival, Mr. Satyanarayana said.

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Pamula Puspha Srivani, Mr. Satyanarayana and Mr. Srinivasa Rao reviewed the developmental activities. They assured farmers of providing water for the second crop with the availability of sufficient water in reservoirs.