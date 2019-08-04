‘No Accident Day’ yields results in Krishna district

The Krishna police on Saturday observed ‘No Accident Day’. They guarded the accident-prone areas and ensured that no fatal road accidents occurred during the 10-hour exercise conducted across the district.

The No Accident Day will be observed every Saturday to prevent road mishaps by counselling the violators of traffic rules, without imposing any fine on them.

Speaking to The Hindu, Krishna district Superintendent of Police M. Ravindranath Babu said that only one fatal road accident had been registered in the district on Saturday.

“Fifty-four identified accident zones, including national highways, have been guarded by the police. Vehicular traffic has been monitored to prevent road accidents. A deadline has been fixed to repair the damaged stretches of the accident-prone roads within a week,” said Mr. Babu.

The police personnel of various ranks from constable to Deputy Superintendent of Police drawn from Law & Order and Traffic wings, who had been deployed on the roads, identified traffic rule violators and counselled them on safety guidelines.

“On the No Accident Day, the traffic rule violators will not be fined but counselled to realise the damage they could cause due to their negligence on the roads,” said the SP.