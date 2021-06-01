Andhra Pradesh

Nine red sanders smugglers held in Kadapa

Nine persons, including two notorious red sanders smugglers, were arrested in Kadapa and Chittoor districts on Tuesday, as police seized 55 logs weighing 1.6 tonnes from their possession.

Gajjala Srinivasa Reddy (41) of KV Palli mandal in Chittoor district, wanted in 17 smuggling cases, and S. Reddeppa Reddy (45) of Ramapuram mandal in Kadapa district and an accused in ten cases, were among those apprehended. The two were arrested along with seven others from two locations in Sundupalli mandal on Tuesday. Srinivasa Reddy already has a case booked against him under the P.D. Act. Two vehicles used by the operatives were also seized.


