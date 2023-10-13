HamberMenu
Nine police personnel placed in VR for ‘links’ with gambling gangs in Anantapur

A Deputy SP-rank officer has been entrusted with the investigation into the allegations, says SP K.K.N. Anburajan

October 13, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker

Anantapur Superintendent of Police K.K.N. Anburajan on October 13 (Friday) issued orders for placing nine police personnel under Vacancy Reserve (VR) to facilitate a thorough probe into the alleged links of their close relatives with the organisers of matka and gambling.

The SP told the media that nine police personnel —a Sub-Inspector, three head constables, and five constables—from Guntakal and Kalyanadurgam sub-divisions allegedly had close links with matka and gambling organisers.

A Deputy SP-rank officer has been entrusted with the investigation into the allegations. “Strict legal action will be taken against the police personnel if they are found guilty. Surveillance has been stepped up on illegal activities such as poker, cricket betting and smuggling of sand and liquor in the district,” the SP said.

He appealed to the people to inform him about illegal activities by dialling the phone number 9440796800.

