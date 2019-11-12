Andhra Pradesh

Nilam Sawhney repatriated to A.P. by Centre

Senior IAS officer Nilam Sawhney, who is tipped to be appointed as new Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh, has been repatriated to her parent cadre as per the State government's request. Ms. Sawhney, a 1984 batch IAS officer from A.P. cadre, is currently Secretary of the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment. Her repatriation has been approved by the appointments committee of the Union Cabinet.

Ms. Sawhney is expected to succeed in-charge C.S. Neerabh Kumar Prasad who replaced L.V. Subrahmanyam recently.

