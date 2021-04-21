Andhra Pradesh

Night curfew in Guntur from April 25

A night curfew would be imposed in Guntur city from April 25, Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu said on Tuesday, adding that the decision was taken in view of the steep rise in COVID-19 cases.

Mr. Manohar Naidu, who convened a meeting with Municipal Commissioner C. Anuradha and Superintendent of Police R.N. Ammireddy, said that movement of people would be restricted from 7 p.m. till 6 a.m. beginning April 25.

Restrictions on commercial establishments and shops would continue. Shops have been asked to close by 6 p.m. every day, he said.

Mr. Ammireddy said that the police would enforce the night curfew and asked people to stay indoors after 7 p.m. Ms. Anuradha said that the GMC had already closed all parks, stadiums and open gyms.

