NHRC urged to protect human rights in Andhra Pradesh

Telugu Shakti President B. V. Ram alleged that the YSRCP government is not allowing even peaceful protests by clamping Section 144 and Section 30 of Criminal Procedure Code to suppress voices of people who had extended their support to former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

September 25, 2023 01:50 pm | Updated 01:50 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM:

The Hindu Bureau
Telugu Shakti president B. V. Ram. File | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Telugu Shakti President B. V. Ram on September 25 urged the chairperson of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Arun Kumar Mishra to protect the human rights in Andhra Pradesh, alleging that the YSRCP government was not allowing even peaceful protests in the State by clamping Section 144 and Section 30 of Criminal Procedure Code  (Cr.P.C.) to suppress voices of people who had extended their support to former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Along with a few Telugu Desam Party leaders and Telugu Shakti activists of Srikakulam district, he met NHRC officials in New Delhi for the protection of fundamental rights in Andhra Pradesh. Mr. Ram said that curfew like situation was prevailing in A.P. while referring to stopping of car rally of software engineers who were not to allowed to enter A.P. when they had taken up rally from Hyderabad to Rajamahendravaram.

