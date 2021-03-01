Andhra Pradesh

Newly-elected sarpanch dies of heart attack

Newly-elected sarpanch of Chinna Manthuru panchayat, Sumadevi died of a heart attack on Sunday. She was 45. Supported by the YSR Congress Party, she got elected defeating her nearest rival by 44 votes in the recently held panchayat elections.

Sumadevi is survived by her husband Ramu, a daughter, and a son. She complained uneasiness on Saturday and was rushed to a Bengaluru hospital, where she died on Sunday morning while undergoing treatment.

Roads and Buildings Minister Malagundla Sankaranarayana, along with other party leaders, consoled the bereaved family members. A large number of villagers and relatives expressed grief over Sumadevi’s death.

