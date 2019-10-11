New vehicles for ‘108’ and ‘104’ services, says Jagan

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday said that the government had placed orders for purchase of new ambulance vehicles for the ‘108’ service and also for expanding the ‘104’ service in the rural areas.

“The ‘108’ and ‘104’ services have become defunct during the last five years. Our aim is to reactivate them and give confidence to the people that if they dial the number, there will be a vehicle at their service,” said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy while speaking after launching the YSR Kanti Velugu scheme here.

Kidney ailments

In all, 432 new ambulances would be procured for the ‘108’ service and 676 vehicles for as many mandals to revive the ‘104’ service.

In view of the kidney ailments being diagnosed at Palasa in Srikakulam district and Markapuram in Prakasam district, a research centre and a specialised treatment centre would be set up at both the places.

New medical colleges would be set up at Markapuram, Eluru, and Machilipatnam, he added.

Pension for dialysis patients was increased to ₹10,000 and a similar amount would be given for those suffering from Thalassemia.

Post-operative care

From December, along with the pension, money for post-operative care would be given on a daily basis initially. If the post-operative care exceeds one month, ₹5,000 would be given per month till the patient was fit to join duty, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said.

On YSR Kanti Velugu, he said eye check-up would be conducted for all the students, government and private, in the first phase till October 16. Those needing second level of screening or treatment would be taken to appropriate Vision Centres in the second phase from November 1 to December 31, he said.

Students’ plea

Varun Kumar, a visually-impaired Class 10 student, appealed to the Chief Minister to take special measures to meet the aspirations of the differently abled.

Anusha, another Class 10 student, sought free supply of sanitary napkins to the students who cannot afford them.