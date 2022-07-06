New Joint Secretary to A.P. Governor takes charge
P.S. Surya Prakash Rao, Joint Director, Treasuries and Accounts department, took charge as Joint Secretary to Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan in Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday.
D. Sanyasi Rao, Deputy Secretary, has been transferred.
Mr. Surya Prakash Rao reported to Special Chief Secretary to the Governor, R.P. Sisodia. The officer and staff of Raj Bhavan met Mr. Surya Prakash Rao.
Prior to this appointment, Mr. Surya Prakash Rao was the Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer of Krishna district.
