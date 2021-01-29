New idol of Lord Rama installed at Balalayam of Ramateertham temple

Idols to be shifted to hill-top temple after its reconstruction

One month after the vandalisation of Lord Rama’s idol at the Sri Kodandarama Swamy temple located on the Bodikonda hill, the government on Thursday installed the idols of Sri Rama, Lakshmana and Goddess Sitadevi in the Balalayam, a temporary temple, at Ramateertham, 12 km away from Vizianagaram city.

On the suggestion of the AP Endowments Department, the Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanam (TTD)’s sculpture and architecture wing carved the idols and sent them to Ramateertham.

Under the supervision of Sri Venkateswara Vedic University professor Agnihotram Srinivasacharyulu, the idols were installed in the temporary structure built adjacent to the hill temple. After the reconstruction of the hill temple, for which the government announced ₹3 crore and is expected to be completed within a year, the idols will be shifted there.

The Endowments Regional Joint Commissioner D. Bhrahmaramba told the media that special pujas were being offered from January 25 and the installation was completed at 8.56 a.m. with the performance of ‘purnahuti’.

Move hailed

Ramateertham Seva Parishad founder V.V.S.R. Prasad hailed the installation of new idols upholding the sentiments of lakhs of devotees.

Expressing happiness over the installation of new idols, former Union Minister Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju said, “Fortunately, on the same day, I got a favourable order from the High Court for continuation as the hereditary trustee for the Ramateertham temple. I think it is the God’s will.”