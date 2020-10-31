Never let your guard down, health workers tell people

‘Cases declining, but there is threat of second wave’

The week-long “Maskeh Kavacham” (facemask is the shield) programme concluded with a pledge by the COVID-19 task force personnel and public groups to not let the guard down against coronavirus, even though cases are on the decline in the district.

Medical and paramedical staff, ASHA workers, staff of police and revenue departments attended the valedictory session at the Tower Clock junction at Nagari on Friday. Task Force special officer P. Ravi Raju administered the pledge to the gathering that that they would adhere to the guidelines and would take the message among public groups to fight the pandemic.

The official said that due to the best efforts of the task force consisting of all departments, the spread was brought under control in Chittoor district, from a daily average of one thousand two months ago to below 250 at present. However, he observed, this scenario should not be taken for granted and there should not be any relaxed mood in the face of the threat of second wave of the virus spread.

Public movement back on track

Mr. Ravi Raju said in view of the public movement getting back on track at the border areas in Satyavedu, Nagalapuram, Pitchatur, Nagari, Nindra, Puttur and Karveti Nagaram mandals, the “Maskeh Kavacham” programme was widely undertaken in the region, prompting the public to compulsorily wear facemasks. He advised against using a handkerchief or a cloth to cover one’s face, a habit which, he said, was becoming rampant in rural areas.

Municipal Commissioner Nagendra Prasad said that the COVID-19 rules were publicised in Nagari municipal areas, where the daily tally is hovering around 10, with focus on cottage industries such as powerloom units.

Circle-Inspectors M. Rajasekhar (Nagari rural) and Maddaiachari (Nagari Urban) and senior medical officers of local Government area Hospital were present. Later, a public awareness rally was undertaken from Clock Tower to municipal office circle.