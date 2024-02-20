GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Neuro ICU launched in Kurnool Government General Hospital

February 20, 2024 09:09 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - KURNOOL

The Hindu Bureau
Collector G. Srujana, Additional DMEs V. Venkataranga Reddy and K. Sudhakar at the inauguration of the State’s first Neuro ICU at Kurnool Government General Hospital on Tuesday.

Collector G. Srujana, Additional DMEs V. Venkataranga Reddy and K. Sudhakar at the inauguration of the State’s first Neuro ICU at Kurnool Government General Hospital on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: U. Subramanyam

A Neuro Intensive Care Unit (Stroke ICU), the first of its kind in the State, was inaugurated at Kurnool Government General Hospital (GGH) on Tuesday.

Collector G. Srujana inaugurated the facility in the presence of Additional Directors of Medical Education V. Venkataranga Reddy (Superintendent) and K. Sudhakar (Principal). The twelve-bed facility will have an in-house anaesthetist and neurologist to provide 24x7 service to patients. The unit will also have ventilators, defibrillators, suction operators, pulse oxymeters, multi-channel pumps and infusion pumps.

Deputy Superintendent Prabhakar Reddy, CSRMO Venkateswara Rao, Deputy CSRMO Hema Malini and Neurology head Srinivasulu were present.

