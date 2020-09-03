Nellore woman ‘duped’ of ₹1.40 cr.

A Nellore woman was allegedly cheated to the tune of nearly ₹1.40 crore by a woman of Simhachalam in Visakhapatnam city. The latter allegedly made the former believe that gold ornaments of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy would be sold to her through the devasthanam.

According to sources, the woman allegedly forged signatures of several officials of the devasthanam to commit the crime. When the victim did not get the jewellery, she reportedly called up the devasthanam officials only to know that she was duped.

Executive Officer of Annavaram temple, Y. Trinadh Rao, who assumed full additional charge as EO of Simhachalam Devasthanam here on Thursday said that he came to know about the case through the media and added that a complaint would be made to the police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (crimes) and in-charge DCP (Zone II), V Suresh Babu said that the police did not receive any complaint.