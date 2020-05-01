Nellore sees more discharged cases on single day

Sixteen COVID-19 patients were discharged from the isolation ward in SPSR Nellore district in the last 24 hours.

With this, the total number of active cases has come down drastically to 37 in the district. Forty-three persons have so far recovered while three succumbed to the dreaded disease, according to health officials.

The health situation has vastly improved thanks to relentless efforts of the health staff, State Irrigation Minister P. Anil Kumar Yadav said.

No fresh case has been reported on Friday. “Those under treatment are showing good signs of recovery. Another 10 to 15 persons are likely to be discharged during the next week,” Dr. Anil Kumar said after reviewing the health situation with district officials.

Facilities have been created in the quarantine centres for people to observe fasting and other austerities associated with holy month of Ramzan. He thanked the members of the minority community for observing the holy month from their homes and avoiding community prayers on a call given by Chief Miniser Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Rythu Bharosa programme will be implemented coinciding with kharif cropping season next month, he said.

Restrictions

District Collector M.V. Seshagiri Babu said the restrictions imposed during the lockdown would be continued with more vigour to ensure that there were no fresh cases in the district which has been brought under red zone category by the Union Government.

Stern action would be taken against those moving out of their homes without any valid reasons, said Superintendent of Police Bhaskar Bhushan. A committee was constituted to take care of stranded migrant workers.