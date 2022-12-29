HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Nellore police register FIR in Kandukur stampede incident

The police filed the case under Section 174 in Kandukur police station. Accused names would be included in the FIR after investigation.

December 29, 2022 01:09 pm | Updated 01:09 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA:

The Hindu Bureau
A stampede at TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu’s meeting at Kandukuru of Nellore district, in Andhra Pradesh, on December 28, left at least five persons killed.

A stampede at TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu’s meeting at Kandukuru of Nellore district, in Andhra Pradesh, on December 28, left at least five persons killed. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Nellore police have registered an First Information Report (FIR) with regard to a stampede incident that occurred during the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo Chandrababu Naidu’s roadshow in Kandukur in Nellore district. The police filed the case under Section 174 in Kandukur police station. Accused names would be included in the FIR after investigation.

While eight people died in the stampede many sustained injuries. The police are investigating the reasons and persons responsible for the stampede that took place when Mr. Naidu arrived at Kandukur on December 28. He was expected to address a meeting in town as a part of his “ Idemi Kharma” campaign. He cancelled the meeting and the roadshow and visited the local hospital to express solidarity with families of the victims. He announced ₹10 lakh ex-gratia for families of each victim.

According to information, during the roadshow, a few people fell into a sewage canal. Three people died on the spot due to suffocation, two died while being taken to the hospital and two more TDP workers died while undergoing treatment.

Related Topics

death / Andhra Pradesh / state politics

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.